Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1068NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +4%
463
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1739
Ryzen 5 4500U +16%
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +7%
2664
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10779
Ryzen 5 4500U +5%
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +17%
1248
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +8%
4738
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1068NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA1344
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and Intel Core i7 9750H
- Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and Intel Core i9 9880H
- Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i5 1035G1