Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +2%
453
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1726
Ryzen 5 4600H +92%
3311
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +4%
2581
2491
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10521
Ryzen 5 4600H +39%
14662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +15%
1227
1071
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +7%
4667
4356
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1068NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA1344
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 1065G7 or Core i7 1068NG7
- Core i9 9980HK or Core i7 1068NG7
- Core i7 10510U or Core i7 1068NG7
- Core i7 10710U or Core i7 1068NG7
- Core i5 1038NG7 or Core i7 1068NG7
- Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Core i5 10300H or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Core i5 1035G1 or Ryzen 5 4600H