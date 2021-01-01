Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1068NG7 or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 1068NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 28 vs 54 Watt
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1317 vs 1103 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7
10317
Ryzen 5 4600HS +42%
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2020 January 7, 2020
Launch price 426 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake U Zen 2
Model number i7-1068NG7 -
Socket BGA1344 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU) Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

