Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1239 vs 1111 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1068NG7 – 25 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
456
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1765
Ryzen 5 5500U +48%
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +1%
2568
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10512
Ryzen 5 5500U +33%
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +12%
1255
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4636
Ryzen 5 5500U +20%
5570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake U
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1068NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA1344
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
