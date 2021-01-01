Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1068NG7 or Ryzen 5 5600U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 1068NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1068NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 426 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-1068NG7 -
Socket BGA1344 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Intel Core i7 1068NG7?
