Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1068NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1230
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +10%
1357
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4563
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +56%
7131
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2491
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +19%
2967
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10219
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +50%
15283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1268
1337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4690
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +15%
5373
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake-U
|Cezanne U
|Model number
|i7-1068NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1344
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|64
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
