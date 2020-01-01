Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 22.54 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 28 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +31%
453
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1726
Ryzen 7 3750H +2%
1765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +22%
2581
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +26%
10521
8330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +48%
1227
829
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +37%
4667
3406
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|426 USD
|1100 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1068NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA1344
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
