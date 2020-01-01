Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
453
Ryzen 7 4800H +3%
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1726
Ryzen 7 4800H +120%
3793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2581
Ryzen 7 4800H +2%
2624
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10521
Ryzen 7 4800H +82%
19159
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +7%
1227
1152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4667
Ryzen 7 4800H +47%
6876
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1068NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA1344
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
