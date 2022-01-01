Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1230
Ryzen 7 6800H +22%
1496
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4563
Ryzen 7 6800H +187%
13117
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2491
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4690
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake-U
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-1068NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1344
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
