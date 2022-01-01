Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1068NG7 or Ryzen 7 6800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

Intel Core i7 1068NG7
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
Intel Core i7 1068NG7
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 1068NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7
4563
Ryzen 7 6800H +187%
13117
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Ice Lake-U Rembrandt
Model number i7-1068NG7 -
Socket BGA-1344 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 28 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 512 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1068NG7
n/a
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i7 1068NG7?
