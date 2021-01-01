Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HS – 28 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1175 points
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 10 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
453
Ryzen 9 5980HS +31%
595
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1730
Ryzen 9 5980HS +151%
4338
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2600
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10638
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1155
Ryzen 9 5980HS +38%
1599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4399
Ryzen 9 5980HS +102%
8903
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|January 7, 2021
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1068NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA1344
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
