We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 1068NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
  • 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the M1 Max – 28 vs 30 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Around 351.3 GB/s (603%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1267 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7
1256
M1 Max +24%
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7
4621
M1 Max +173%
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7
1268
M1 Max +42%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7
4748
M1 Max +170%
12822

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 1, 2020 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Ice Lake U -
Model number i7-1068NG7 -
Socket BGA-1344 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 23x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 28 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 512 4096
TMUs 64 256
ROPs 8 128
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1068NG7
n/a
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i7 1068NG7?
