Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the M1 Max – 28 vs 30 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Around 351.3 GB/s (603%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1267 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1256
M1 Max +24%
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4621
M1 Max +173%
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2526
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1268
M1 Max +42%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4748
M1 Max +170%
12822
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Ice Lake U
|-
|Model number
|i7-1068NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1344
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|23x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|4096
|TMUs
|64
|256
|ROPs
|8
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
