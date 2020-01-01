Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +2%
453
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1726
Core i5 10300H +22%
2113
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2581
Core i5 10300H +3%
2656
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +18%
10521
8898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +7%
1227
1142
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +15%
4667
4054
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1068NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA1344
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
