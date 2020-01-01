Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1068NG7 or Core i5 10300H: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300H and 1068NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and i5 10300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2020 April 2, 2020
Launch price 426 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-1068NG7 -
Socket BGA1344 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) -
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 28 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page Intel Core i5 10300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10300H or i7 1068NG7?
