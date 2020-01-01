Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1068NG7 or Core i5 1035G1: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs i5 1035G1

Intel Core i7 1068NG7
Intel Core i7 1068NG7
VS
Intel Core i5 1035G1
Intel Core i5 1035G1

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1035G1 and 1068NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
  • Newer - released 5 months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1068NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and i5 1035G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2020 August 1, 2019
Launch price 426 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Ice Lake
Model number i7-1068NG7 i5-1035G1
Socket BGA1344 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940 Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 10x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i7 1068NG7?
EnglishРусский