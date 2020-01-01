Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs i5 1035G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 against the 1.2 GHz i5 1035G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 2.67 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1068NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +8%
463
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +39%
1739
1250
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +12%
2664
2386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +26%
10779
8574
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1248
Core i5 1035G7 +2%
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +10%
4738
4304
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1068NG7
|i5-1035G7
|Socket
|BGA1344
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|23x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
