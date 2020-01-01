Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs i5 1038NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 against the 2 GHz i5 1038NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +4%
463
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1739
Core i5 1038NG7 +15%
2005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +3%
2664
2593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +8%
10779
9989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1248
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +6%
4738
4450
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|May 4, 2020
|Launch price
|426 USD
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1068NG7
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA1344
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
