We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400H and 1068NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • Around 7.1 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1415 vs 1274 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7
10523
Core i5 11400H +46%
15330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and i5 11400H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2020 May 11, 2021
Launch price 426 USD 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake U Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-1068NG7 i5-11400H
Socket BGA1344 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU) UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 22-27x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 512 256
TMUs 64 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units - 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page Intel Core i5 11400H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

