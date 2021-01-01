Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs i5 11500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores against the 2.4-2.9 GHz i5 11500H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 11500H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Around 7.1 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1506 vs 1267 points
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1256
Core i5 11500H +19%
1497
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4621
Core i5 11500H +109%
9648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2526
Core i5 11500H +27%
3211
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10307
Core i5 11500H +68%
17286
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1268
Core i5 11500H +20%
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4748
Core i5 11500H +43%
6809
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake U
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-1068NG7
|i5-11500H
|Socket
|BGA-1344
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|24-29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|256
|TMUs
|64
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
