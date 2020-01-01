Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1068NG7 or Core i5 8250U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs i5 8250U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8250U and 1068NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1068NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +77%
10494
Core i5 8250U
5939
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and i5 8250U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2020 August 21, 2017
Launch price 426 USD 297 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Kaby Lake R
Model number i7-1068NG7 i5-8250U
Socket BGA1344 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page Intel Core i5 8250U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

