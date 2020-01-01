Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1068NG7 or Core i5 8257U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs i5 8257U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 against the 1.4 GHz i5 8257U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8257U and 1068NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 6 months later
  • Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1068NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +30%
10779
Core i5 8257U
8279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and i5 8257U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2020 July 9, 2019
Launch price 426 USD 320 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-1068NG7 i5-8257U
Socket BGA1344 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940 Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 23x 14x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page Intel Core i5 8257U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8257U or i7 1068NG7?
