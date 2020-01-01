Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1068NG7 or Core i5 8265U: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8265U and 1068NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1268 vs 932 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1068NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +74%
10623
Core i5 8265U
6099
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and i5 8265U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2020 August 28, 2018
Launch price 426 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Whiskey Lake
Model number i7-1068NG7 i5-8265U
Socket BGA1344 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page Intel Core i5 8265U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

