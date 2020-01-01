Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs i5 8265U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1268 vs 932 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1068NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +13%
449
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +31%
1738
1328
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +22%
2599
2133
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +74%
10623
6099
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +36%
1252
922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +58%
4533
2862
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-1068NG7
|i5-8265U
|Socket
|BGA1344
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
