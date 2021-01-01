Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs i5 8279U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 against the 2.4 GHz i5 8279U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1239 vs 938 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +13%
456
402
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +2%
1765
1736
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +8%
2568
2377
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +41%
10512
7439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +32%
1255
950
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +20%
4636
3863
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|May 21, 2019
|Launch price
|426 USD
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake U
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1068NG7
|i5-8279U
|Socket
|BGA1344
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8279U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
