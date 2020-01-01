Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs i7 10610U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 against the 1.8 GHz i7 10610U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1068NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +5%
453
431
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +35%
1726
1275
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +3%
2581
2511
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +45%
10521
7259
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +11%
1227
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +28%
4667
3651
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-1068NG7
|i7-10610U
|Socket
|BGA1344
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
