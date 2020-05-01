Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700 or Ryzen 3 3100: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel Core i7 10700
Intel Core i7 10700
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3100
AMD Ryzen 3 3100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 10700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +108%
4745
Ryzen 3 3100
2286
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +20%
2911
Ryzen 3 3100
2432
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +49%
17286
Ryzen 3 3100
11632
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +7%
1195
Ryzen 3 3100
1120
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +69%
8102
Ryzen 3 3100
4785

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700 and AMD Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 April 21, 2020
Launch price 323 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-10700 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 10700 and Core i9 10900K
2. Core i7 10700 and Core i7 10700K
3. Core i7 10700 and Core i5 10600K
4. Core i7 10700 and Core i9 9900K
5. Core i7 10700 and Ryzen 7 3800X
6. Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 5 3600
7. Ryzen 3 3100 and Core i3 10100
8. Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 5 3600X
9. Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3200G
10. Ryzen 3 3100 and Core i3 10110U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i7 10700?
EnglishРусский