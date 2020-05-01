Intel Core i7 10700 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +3%
499
486
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +109%
4833
2312
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2671
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1195
Ryzen 3 3300X +7%
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +46%
8067
5528
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|323 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10700
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
