Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700 or Ryzen 5 4600G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

Intel Core i7 10700
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
Intel Core i7 10700
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600G and 10700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +43%
4868
Ryzen 5 4600G
3411
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +10%
2979
Ryzen 5 4600G
2704
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +11%
17485
Ryzen 5 4600G
15759
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +38%
8133
Ryzen 5 4600G
5877

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 21, 2020
Launch price 323 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-10700 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 3700X or Core i7 10700
2. Ryzen 9 3900X or Core i7 10700
3. Ryzen 5 3600XT or Core i7 10700
4. Ryzen 5 3600X or Core i7 10700
5. Core i9 10900 or Core i7 10700
6. Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 5 4600G
7. Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 5 4600G
8. Core i5 10400 or Ryzen 5 4600G
9. Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 5 4600G
10. Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G or Ryzen 5 4600G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600G or Intel Core i7 10700?
EnglishРусский