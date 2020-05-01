Intel Core i7 10700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +19%
499
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +59%
4833
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +15%
1195
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +41%
8067
5738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|323 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10700
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
