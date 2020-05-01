Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700 or Ryzen 5 3400G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400G and 10700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +146%
4865
Ryzen 5 3400G
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +110%
8268
Ryzen 5 3400G
3933

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700 and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price 323 USD 149 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i7-10700 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Intel Core i7 10700?
