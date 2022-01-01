Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700 or Ryzen 5 5500: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Intel Core i7 10700
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Intel Core i7 10700
AMD Ryzen 5 5500

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500 and 10700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1468 vs 1276 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700
1282
Ryzen 5 5500 +15%
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +3%
8201
Ryzen 5 5500
7998
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Cezanne
Model number i7-10700 -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i7 10700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
3. Intel Core i7 10700 or Intel Core i5 10600K
4. Intel Core i7 10700 or Intel Core i7 12700K
5. Intel Core i7 10700 or Intel Core i5 12400
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or Intel Core i7 10700?
Promotion
EnglishРусский