We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 10700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1489 vs 1288 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700
1238
Ryzen 5 5600G +20%
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +10%
12181
Ryzen 5 5600G
11060
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700
17083
Ryzen 5 5600G +15%
19700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700
1284
Ryzen 5 5600G +15%
1476
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +11%
8297
Ryzen 5 5600G
7475

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 April 13, 2021
Launch price 323 USD 259 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-10700 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

