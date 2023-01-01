Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700 or Ryzen 5 7600X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and 10700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1253 points
  • Around 24.2 GB/s (53%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700
1239
Ryzen 5 7600X +59%
1964
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700
8607
Ryzen 5 7600X +77%
15256
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700
2943
Ryzen 5 7600X +44%
4224
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700
16932
Ryzen 5 7600X +71%
28932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700
1255
Ryzen 5 7600X +73%
2166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700
7869
Ryzen 5 7600X +46%
11485
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700 and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i7-10700 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 5.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 47x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1200 AM5
TDP 65 W 105 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 192 128
TMUs 24 8
ROPs 3 4
Execution Units 24 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7600X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 70 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X or Intel Core i7 10700?
