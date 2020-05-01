Intel Core i7 10700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 10700 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +44%
499
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +174%
4833
1765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +44%
1195
829
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +137%
8067
3406
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|323 USD
|1100 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10700
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
