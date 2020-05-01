Intel Core i7 10700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
Ryzen 7 3800X +2%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4865
Ryzen 7 3800X +5%
5120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23398
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1230
Ryzen 7 3800X +9%
1338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8268
Ryzen 7 3800X +12%
9225
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|323 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10700
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
