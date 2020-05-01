Intel Core i7 10700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 (desktop) against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 10700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +7%
499
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +27%
4833
3793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2624
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19159
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +4%
1195
1152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +17%
8067
6876
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|323 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10700
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
