Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700 or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i7 10700
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Intel Core i7 10700
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 10700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700
4821
Ryzen 7 5700G +11%
5365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700
7592
Ryzen 7 5700G +14%
8649

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 April 13, 2021
Launch price 323 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-10700 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10700 or Intel Core i9 10900K
2. Intel Core i7 10700 or Intel Core i7 10700K
3. Intel Core i7 10700 or Intel Core i5 10600K
4. Intel Core i7 10700 or Intel Core i9 9900K
5. Intel Core i7 10700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i7 10700?
EnglishРусский