Intel Core i7 10700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
Ryzen 9 3950X +4%
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4865
Ryzen 9 3950X +89%
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1230
Ryzen 9 3950X +6%
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8268
Ryzen 9 3950X +81%
14956
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|323 USD
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10700
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7 10700
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i7 10700
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Intel Core i7 10700
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7 10700
- Intel Core i9 10900 or Intel Core i7 10700
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i9 10920X or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X