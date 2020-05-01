Intel Core i7 10700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
Ryzen 9 5900X +28%
640
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4865
Ryzen 9 5900X +73%
8414
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1230
Ryzen 9 5900X +38%
1699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8268
Ryzen 9 5900X +70%
14024
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|323 USD
|549 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10700
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
