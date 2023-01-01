Intel Core i7 10700 vs i3 13100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz i3 13100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100F
- Around 43.8 GB/s (96%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1239
Core i3 13100F +39%
1718
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8607
Core i3 13100F +15%
9898
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2943
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7869
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700
|i3-13100F
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|4
|Total Threads
|16
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|58 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|89 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|Intel Core i3 13100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
