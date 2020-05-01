Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 10600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +32%
4865
3674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2934
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1230
Core i5 10600K +8%
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +19%
8268
6941
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|323 USD
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
21 (80.8%)
5 (19.2%)
Total votes: 26
Сompetitors
- Core i7 10700 vs Core i9 10900K
- Core i7 10700 vs Core i7 10700K
- Core i7 10700 vs Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Core i7 10700 vs Ryzen 5 3600X
- Core i7 10700 vs Core i9 10900
- Core i5 10600K vs Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i5 10600K vs Ryzen 7 3700X
- Core i5 10600K vs Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Core i5 10600K vs Ryzen 7 3800X
- Core i5 10600K vs Ryzen 7 3800XT