Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 10600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +33%
4865
3659
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1230
Core i5 10600KF +7%
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +22%
8268
6763
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|323 USD
|237 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700
|i5-10600KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|Intel Core i5 10600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1