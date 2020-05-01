Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 10600T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 10600T with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600T
- Consumes up to 95% less energy than the Core i7 10700 – 3.5 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +19%
500
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +61%
4865
3018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2520
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11383
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +16%
1230
1063
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +50%
8268
5501
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|323 USD
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700
|i5-10600T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|3.5 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|Intel Core i5 10600T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
