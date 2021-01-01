Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700 or Core i5 11600K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 11600K

Intel Core i7 10700
VS
Intel Core i5 11600K
Intel Core i7 10700
Intel Core i5 11600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600K and 10700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1697 vs 1259 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700
1245
Core i5 11600K +36%
1695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700 and i5 11600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 1, 2021
Launch price 323 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-10700 i5-11600K
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700 official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11600K or i7 10700?
