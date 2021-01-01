Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 11600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1697 vs 1259 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
493
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4821
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17356
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1245
Core i5 11600K +36%
1695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7592
Core i5 11600K +6%
8022
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 1, 2021
|Launch price
|323 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700
|i5-11600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
