Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700 or Core i5 12500: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 12500

Intel Core i7 10700
VS
Intel Core i5 12500
Intel Core i7 10700
Intel Core i5 12500

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500 and 10700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1703 vs 1253 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700
1245
Core i5 12500 +46%
1819
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700
8609
Core i5 12500 +47%
12639
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700
2939
Core i5 12500 +29%
3780
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700
16949
Core i5 12500 +21%
20513
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700
1257
Core i5 12500 +36%
1704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700
7872
Core i5 12500 +11%
8700
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700 and i5 12500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-10700 i5-12500
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700 official page Intel Core i5 12500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10700 vs Apple M1 Max
2. Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 12600K
3. Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 12400F
4. Intel Core i7 10700 vs i3 12100
5. Intel Core i7 10700 vs i7 10700F
6. Intel Core i5 12500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
7. Intel Core i5 12500 vs i5 12400
8. Intel Core i5 12500 vs i7 11700
9. Intel Core i5 12500 vs i7 12700

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12500 or i7 10700?
Promotion
EnglishРусский