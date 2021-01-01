Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700 or Core i5 12600K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 12600K

Intel Core i7 10700
VS
Intel Core i5 12600K
Intel Core i7 10700
Intel Core i5 12600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600K and 10700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1924 vs 1273 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700
1256
Core i5 12600K +52%
1910
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700
8599
Core i5 12600K +105%
17588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700
2934
Core i5 12600K +40%
4108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700
17371
Core i5 12600K +40%
24350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700
1294
Core i5 12600K +51%
1955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700
8544
Core i5 12600K +58%
13514

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700 and i5 12600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-10700 i5-12600K
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600K +105%
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700 official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

