We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600KF and 10700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1912 vs 1276 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700
8617
Core i5 12600KF +107%
17838
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700
17125
Core i5 12600KF +59%
27244
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700
8201
Core i5 12600KF +48%
12158
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700 and i5 12600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-10700 i5-12600KF
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600KF
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700 official page Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

