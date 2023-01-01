Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 13400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13400 with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400
- Around 43.8 GB/s (96%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1239
Core i5 13400 +46%
1809
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8607
Core i5 13400 +91%
16434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2943
Core i5 13400 +32%
3871
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16932
Core i5 13400 +56%
26472
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7869
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700
|i5-13400
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 730
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.9 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|10
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|148 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|Intel Core i5 13400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
