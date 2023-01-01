Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700 or Core i5 13400: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 13400

Intel Core i7 10700
VS
Intel Core i5 13400
Intel Core i7 10700
Intel Core i5 13400

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13400 with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13400 and 10700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400
  • Around 43.8 GB/s (96%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700
1239
Core i5 13400 +46%
1809
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700
8607
Core i5 13400 +91%
16434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700
2943
Core i5 13400 +32%
3871
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700
16932
Core i5 13400 +56%
26472
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700 and i5 13400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-10700 i5-13400
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 730

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.9 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 10
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP - 148 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10700
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 13400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700 official page Intel Core i5 13400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10700 vs Intel Core i5 12400
2. Intel Core i7 10700 vs Intel Core i5 12400F
3. Intel Core i7 10700 vs Intel Core i7 11700
4. Intel Core i7 10700 vs Intel Core i3 12100
5. Intel Core i5 13400 vs Intel Core i7 12700K
6. Intel Core i5 13400 vs Intel Core i5 12600K
7. Intel Core i5 13400 vs Intel Core i5 12400
8. Intel Core i5 13400 vs Intel Core i7 12700
9. Intel Core i5 13400 vs Intel Core i5 13600
10. Intel Core i5 13400 vs Intel Core i5 13500
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13400 or i7 10700?
EnglishРусский