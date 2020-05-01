Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 7300HQ
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 7300HQ (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 37% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 10700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4833
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1955
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +36%
1195
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +189%
8067
2793
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|323 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700
|i5-7300HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
