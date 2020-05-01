Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 8250U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 10700 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +44%
499
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +302%
4833
1202
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1949
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6014
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +47%
1195
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +212%
8067
2583
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|323 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-10700
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
