Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 8265U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 10700 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +25%
499
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +264%
4833
1326
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2143
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6139
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +32%
1195
904
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +298%
8067
2027
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|323 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700
|i5-8265U
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
