We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9300H and 10700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 10700 – 45 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +170%
4833
Core i5 9300H
1789
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +16%
1195
Core i5 9300H
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +152%
8067
Core i5 9300H
3197

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700 and i5 9300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 April 23, 2019
Launch price 323 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-10700 i5-9300H
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700 official page Intel Core i5 9300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9300H or i7 10700?
