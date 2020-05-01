Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 9300H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 10700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +22%
499
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +170%
4833
1789
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2407
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7875
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +16%
1195
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +152%
8067
3197
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|323 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700
|i5-9300H
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
