Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 9400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 10700 with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
73
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1260 vs 1020 points
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4902
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +17%
2949
2521
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +85%
17670
9567
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10700 +24%
1281
1029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700 +78%
8171
4596
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|323 USD
|212 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700
|i5-9400
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|Intel Core i5 9400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
